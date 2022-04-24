Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,864 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 143.1% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $67,000.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS PFFD opened at $21.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.51. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $25.77.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.