IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 27.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 76.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.3% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX stock opened at $191.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $181.66 and a one year high of $240.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.91.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.84 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.15.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

