Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,186 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.09% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 263.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IIPR opened at $155.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 52.60 and a quick ratio of 52.60. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $288.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.51%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IIPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

