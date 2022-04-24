J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 290.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,554 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 44,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,289.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $169.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.11 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Vertical Research upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $209.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

