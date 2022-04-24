Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 86.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,472 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.59% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,565,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,216,000 after acquiring an additional 21,581 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period.

Shares of JMBS opened at $48.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.70. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.39.

