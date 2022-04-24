Jay Farner Buys 22,400 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner acquired 22,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.93 per share, for a total transaction of $200,032.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,810,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,169,613.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, Jay Farner acquired 21,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.34 per share, for a total transaction of $199,876.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Jay Farner acquired 21,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $199,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Jay Farner acquired 20,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.57 per share, for a total transaction of $199,056.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Jay Farner bought 20,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.82 per share, for a total transaction of $199,346.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Jay Farner bought 20,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,920.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Jay Farner bought 19,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.24 per share, for a total transaction of $199,680.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Jay Farner bought 8,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Jay Farner bought 13,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $144,624.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Jay Farner bought 8,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $99,680.00.

Shares of RKT opened at $8.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a current ratio of 21.68. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 2.38%. Rocket Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Rocket Companies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 150,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 25,707 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 14,129 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RKT. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.46.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

