JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,170 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $5,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 845.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after purchasing an additional 29,633 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Finally, 55I LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 198.8% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 35,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 23,542 shares during the period.

Shares of BBUS opened at $76.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.16. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $87.20.

