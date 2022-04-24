Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,821 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $5,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 294,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 60,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 37,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 14,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period.

NYSE:KYN opened at $9.17 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 8.52%. This is a positive change from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous dividend of $0.12.

In related news, insider Kayne Anderson Capital Advisor sold 54,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $457,718.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

