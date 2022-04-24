KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.60. KeyCorp posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KeyCorp.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEY. Barclays raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.19.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,634,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,456,000 after buying an additional 1,682,794 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586,364 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,333,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,301 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,992,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,188,000 after acquiring an additional 662,049 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,187,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,892 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KEY stock opened at $20.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.74. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

KeyCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KeyCorp (KEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.