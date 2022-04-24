Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,009,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 70.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,331,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,878 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 79.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,100,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,706,000 after purchasing an additional 931,507 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 33.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,584,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,611,000 after purchasing an additional 644,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 407.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 686,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,114,000 after purchasing an additional 551,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

NYSE LW opened at $68.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $85.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.52.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.64 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 66.02%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.64%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

