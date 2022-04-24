Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LW. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 3,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $68.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.71 and a twelve month high of $85.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.52.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 66.02%. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.64%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

