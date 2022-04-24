Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 12,250 Shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Forma Therapeutics worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Forma Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Forma Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Forma Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Forma Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Forma Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

FMTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In related news, SVP Patrick F. Kelly sold 5,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $51,296.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeannette Potts sold 4,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $45,692.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,585 shares of company stock worth $328,461 in the last ninety days. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FMTX opened at $8.08 on Friday. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $31.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.11.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.12). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

