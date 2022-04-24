Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,496 Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 415.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,634,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735,122 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 262.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,474,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,951 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the third quarter worth about $20,356,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 56.9% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,780,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,858,000 after acquiring an additional 645,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hidden Lake Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the third quarter worth about $9,724,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Outfront Media in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Outfront Media from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of Outfront Media stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,325.00 and a beta of 1.73. Outfront Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $29.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.29.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $464.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.70 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 2.43%. Outfront Media’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,000.00%.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

