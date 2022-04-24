Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,005 Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,272,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 59.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,895,000 after purchasing an additional 235,941 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $200,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,408,000 after purchasing an additional 396,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

NRIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $12.55 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $37.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.74.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.07). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

