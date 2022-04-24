Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,883 MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MetroCity Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCBS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 2.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,193,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $1,513,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 113.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 22,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCBS opened at $22.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $560.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.56. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $29.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.14.

MetroCity Bankshares ( NASDAQ:MCBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.57 million during the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 22.73%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It provides consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also offers construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgage, small business administration, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

