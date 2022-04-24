Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,948 CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,948 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of CapStar Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 130.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 107.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 30.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.49% of the company’s stock.

CSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CapStar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on CapStar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CapStar Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CapStar Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

CapStar Financial stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.02. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.36.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 34.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.96%.

About CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

