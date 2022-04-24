Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $43.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.63 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.26). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $520.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.56%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INVH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.36.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

