Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,648 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 489.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,028 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,391 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 45,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 5,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $313,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 13,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $821,743.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,232,939 shares of company stock worth $75,744,597 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $55.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.91. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $66.48.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $692.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.75 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 40.46% and a net margin of 17.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CPE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.89.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

