Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 7,560 Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of i3 Verticals worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,483,000 after acquiring an additional 50,311 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 336,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after buying an additional 65,861 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 101,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 61.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $25.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $34.51. The company has a market cap of $830.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.97, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.49.

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.43 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IIIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

