Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,675 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 25,459 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $1,723,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 44.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 17,464 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 921.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 189,484 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 170,926 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,454,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,144,000 after buying an additional 67,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,566 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFS opened at $22.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.16 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 34.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other Provident Financial Services news, Director John Pugliese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $70,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.