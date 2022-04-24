Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 3,610.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.71.

AZPN opened at $156.91 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.29 and a twelve month high of $169.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.30). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 38.80%. The company had revenue of $171.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

