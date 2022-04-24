Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 223.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $473,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $25.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.88. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MIRM shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.