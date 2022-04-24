Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,873 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vonage were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 201,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Vonage by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 130,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Vonage in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Vonage news, CEO Rory P. Read sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rory P. Read sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $1,017,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,452 shares of company stock worth $6,180,827 in the last ninety days. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VG opened at $20.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.98, a P/E/G ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.57. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.47 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.29%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vonage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.57.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

