Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,881 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,909,697,000 after purchasing an additional 786,502 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Cigna by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,332,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,468,529,000 after purchasing an additional 141,901 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,394,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,626,135,000 after purchasing an additional 377,954 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Cigna by 26.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $788,769,000 after purchasing an additional 832,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in Cigna by 187.0% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $669,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of CI stock opened at $255.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.62. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,937,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,836 shares of company stock worth $23,795,261 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.35.

Cigna Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.