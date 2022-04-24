Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

PEG stock opened at $73.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.69. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of -57.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -167.44%.

PEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.91.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $323,571.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $653,760.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,395 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

