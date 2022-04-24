Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,095 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SGMO. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,304,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $733,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SGMO. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $4.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $689.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.51. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $12.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.10.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.04% and a negative net margin of 161.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

