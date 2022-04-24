Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 93.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,381 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 48,230 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STX. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 196.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

NASDAQ STX opened at $82.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.71. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Summit Redstone raised Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.83.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $189,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $462,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,076,597 shares of company stock worth $224,036,049. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.