Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,287 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,207,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 9.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,327,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,989,000 after purchasing an additional 191,975 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENTG. StockNews.com began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.11.

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $1,616,100.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 24,289 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.32, for a total value of $3,335,365.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,257 shares of company stock worth $6,606,256 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $112.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.46. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.16 and a 1 year high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

