Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,573 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAN. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 6.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 6.2% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 8.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

AAN stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average of $23.33. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $444.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

