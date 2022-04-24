Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $352,000 Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,558,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,379,000 after buying an additional 1,063,809 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,813,000 after buying an additional 47,969 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,936,000 after buying an additional 12,236 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,596,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,138,000 after buying an additional 93,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KREF shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

NYSE:KREF opened at $19.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 465.17, a current ratio of 465.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $23.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 54.19% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.18%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

