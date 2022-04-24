Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $370,000 Stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,091,000 after acquiring an additional 188,328 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 33.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,889,000 after purchasing an additional 153,906 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 238.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 172,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,047,000 after purchasing an additional 121,267 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at $11,565,000. Finally, Calixto Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 76.2% in the third quarter. Calixto Global Investors LP now owns 178,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,740,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $298.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.56 and a 200-day moving average of $221.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.15. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.87 and a 1 year high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $7.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 942.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,091,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

CAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upgraded Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.33.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

