Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $379,000 Holdings in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in MediaAlpha by 917.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAX. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MediaAlpha has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Shares of NYSE:MAX opened at $15.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.34. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The stock has a market cap of $921.58 million, a PE ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 0.49.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $161.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.88 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

