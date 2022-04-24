Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $380,000 Holdings in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Guess’ were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GES. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Guess’ by 4,938.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 846,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 829,695 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,031,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,661,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 103.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 567,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after buying an additional 288,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 53.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 567,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,918,000 after buying an additional 196,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GES stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.57. Guess’, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $31.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.06.

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $799.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.92 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Guess’, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Guess’ announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $175.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is 34.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GES shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Guess’ from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

