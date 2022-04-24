Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $381,000 Stock Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $46.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.65 and a 12-month high of $52.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.01.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.50). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

In other news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $882,936.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

