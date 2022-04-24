Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $391,000 Stock Position in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Neenah worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Neenah by 1,478.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Neenah in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in shares of Neenah in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Neenah in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Neenah in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neenah alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Neenah in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NP stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.15. Neenah, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.46 and a fifty-two week high of $57.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Neenah (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $264.30 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Neenah’s payout ratio is -127.52%.

About Neenah (Get Rating)

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, engages in the performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products businesses in North America, Germany, Spain, and rest of Europe. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.