Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $361,000 in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Northrim BanCorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NRIM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the second quarter valued at $526,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 8.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the third quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 27.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David W. Karp acquired 2,500 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.35 per share, with a total value of $108,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl L. Hanneman acquired 1,000 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $44,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,650 shares of company stock valued at $160,115 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Northrim BanCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northrim BanCorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ NRIM opened at $42.85 on Friday. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.42 and a 1 year high of $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $251.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.03.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.07). Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 27.41% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $31.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

