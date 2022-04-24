Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $437,000 in MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of MetroCity Bankshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $1,513,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $916,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $638,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 113.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 22,937 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $29.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $560.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.14.

MetroCity Bankshares ( NASDAQ:MCBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $36.57 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It provides consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also offers construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgage, small business administration, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

