Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $67.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 1.44. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $74.87.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.23. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $867,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

CBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cabot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

