Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 21,044 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $183.81 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $15.62.

Fiesta Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FRGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $89.32 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on FRGI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

