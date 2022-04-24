Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,772 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 26,009 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Plug Power by 522.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 172,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after buying an additional 144,533 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 229,855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 79,943 shares during the period. Finally, SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.48.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $22.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.09. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a current ratio of 10.58.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.20). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. The firm had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

