Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,515 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in W. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Wayfair by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 18.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Wayfair by 0.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Wayfair by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in Wayfair by 20.0% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on W shares. Wedbush cut shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $290.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Wayfair from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

NYSE:W opened at $85.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.15. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $339.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.21 and a beta of 2.85.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $303,112.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,316.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $33,341.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,560 shares of company stock worth $2,187,572. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

