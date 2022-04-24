Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $362,000 Investment in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of South Plains Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 96.0% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 263,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 129,231 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 101.9% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 187,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 94,737 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPFI opened at $25.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.11. The company has a market cap of $446.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

South Plains Financial ( NASDAQ:SPFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.38 million for the quarter. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 25.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised South Plains Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

