Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,753 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,648 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,607 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 92,709 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 27,870 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,188,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $303,715,000 after purchasing an additional 602,503 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,149 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 52,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 13,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $821,743.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,232,939 shares of company stock valued at $75,744,597 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CPE opened at $55.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.91. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $66.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 2.81.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $692.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.75 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 40.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPE shares. Roth Capital upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.