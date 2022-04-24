Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 56.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Erik Harris sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $180,740.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $109,859.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,421 shares of company stock worth $1,613,909 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $75.06 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $61.21 and a one year high of $119.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.99.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 129.20% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The firm had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.34) EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.27.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

