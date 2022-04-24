Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,140 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RLI. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in RLI by 535.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 181,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,231,000 after purchasing an additional 153,229 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RLI by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 265,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,632,000 after acquiring an additional 150,343 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of RLI by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 381,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,760,000 after acquiring an additional 69,877 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of RLI by 73.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 49,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC increased its holdings in RLI by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 976,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,900,000 after purchasing an additional 49,178 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RLI alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RLI shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on RLI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Compass Point upgraded shares of RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.60.

RLI opened at $117.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.94 and a 200-day moving average of $107.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.45. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $96.22 and a fifty-two week high of $119.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. RLI had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $264.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.37%.

RLI Profile (Get Rating)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.