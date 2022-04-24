Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 11,570 Shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,570 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Macatawa Bank worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCBC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Macatawa Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 36.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Macatawa Bank stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.74. Macatawa Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.89.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 35.24%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.65%.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Rosenbach purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $63,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

