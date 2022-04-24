Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,261 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,886 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 54,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 8,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BCC stock opened at $74.63 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $85.06. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $1.78. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 58.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 2.67%.

In other news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total value of $373,145.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,215 shares of company stock worth $882,242 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson upgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

