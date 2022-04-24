Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 957.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

NYSE:NFG opened at $72.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $49.16 and a 12-month high of $74.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $546.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.37 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $2,976,722.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 311,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,817,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 212,775 shares of company stock valued at $13,812,502 in the last 90 days. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

