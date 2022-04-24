Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 20,691 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,691 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in FOX in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in FOX by 894.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of FOX by 8,821.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of FOX by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $35.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.01. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $31.87 and a 52-week high of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

