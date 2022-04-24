Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 137.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $146.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.99 and its 200 day moving average is $159.80. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $139.12 and a 1 year high of $175.72.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.94.

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

